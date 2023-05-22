One dead in weekend rollover crash

Anacortes Police May. 22 2023 May. 22 2023

Anacortes Fire Department personnel had to cut the vehicle open to extract the 50-year-old Anacortes male driver. He was declared dead after lifesaving measures.

Just after 8:35 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, Anacortes Police officers responded to a reported motor vehicle accident at the intersection of N Avenue and 8th Street.

The rollover crash involved a sedan driven by a 50-year-old Anacortes man, who was deceased at the scene after Anacortes Fire Department responders cut the vehicle open and performed lifesaving measures on the driver. The vehicle appeared to have struck another car and a van before coming to rest on its top; both other vehicles were unoccupied. APD officers closed the intersection of N Avenue and 8th Street along a one-block radius for the duration of responders’ work at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.