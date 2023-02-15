The Herald and the American move to postal delivery; the Herald to publish five days a week

Art Shotwell Feb. 15 2023 Feb. 15 2023

The Skagit Valley Herald has notified subscribers that it will switch to publishing just five days a week, with no Sunday or Monday editions and will have the Postal Service deliver papers on the same day as publication.

The Anacortes American will also switch to Postal Service deliveries on Wednesdays starting March 1.

"This business decision was made because current conditions no longer support home delivery," the Herald's notice to subscribers said. "We are working closely with USPS to assure the best possible delivery."

John Mihalyo, regional circulation director, said, "Many other newspapers have already made the switch or only offer news coverage in online formats. We aim to keep our news available in print as long as possible, respecting the needs and preferences of the communities we serve."

Mihalyo noted that since the Postal Services doesn't deliver on Sundays, the move to mail delivery means the Saturday editions will include features normally found in the Herald's Sunday papers.

The new Weekend edition will be in mailboxes starting Saturday, March 4, and an additional E-edition will be available online both Sundays and Mondays when there is no print publication. A free digital account is included with all print subscriptions.