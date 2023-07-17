Police Blotter, July 7- 13, 2023

Anacortes Police Jul. 17 2023

A man who was sleeping aboard his boat at a marina in Anacortes was awakened by a woman climbing on board with bedding, apparently planning on spending the night.

Friday, July 7, 2023

An officer was dispatched to a burglary complaint at an Anacortes marina. Security received secondhand information that a woman pushing a shopping cart had attempted to get into a boat. Officers contacted her and detained her. The boat owner said he was asleep in his cabin when he felt the boat move. He looked up at the cabin door and saw the woman looking at him. He noticed that she had a sleeping bag, a pillow and a blanket. She said the boat belonged to her grandfather. The woman told the man that they had previously “hung out,” which he said was false. She then asked if he wanted a smoke, and he told her to get off the boat. The man said he did not want to pursue charges. Officers completed a trespass notice.

Saturday, July 8, 2023

A vehicle struck a deer at the intersection of Oakes Avenue and Kansas Avenue. The deer “miraculously recovered” and ran off into the woods. The reporting party requested officers cancel their response and left the area, not requiring contact.

Sunday, July 9, 2023

A man contacted dispatch regarding a theft that had occurred in the 1900 block of Island View Place. The man explained that the had left his residence Friday and returned on July 9, finding the garage door had been left open and that an electric scooter had been taken from within the garage. The scooter is valued at about $300. The investigation continues.

Monday, July 1, 2023

Dispatch advised of a burglary in the 1800 block of Q Avenue. The reporting party, a store manager, reported a theft that had occurred around 3 a.m. on Friday. The manager provided security video showing a subject walking and entering the parking lot, climbing the security fence and tossing a small barbecue over the fence, breaking it into pieces. The subject then runs away and leaves. Another subject on a bike returns, picks up the barbecue and leaves. Two barbecues were missing.

Tuesday, July 11, 2023

An Anacortes man reported a vehicle prowl in the 3500 block of West 2nd Street. He said his vehicle had been entered and rummaged through, with $100, a multitool and sunglasses missing. The reporting party said the car might have been left unlocked, as there was no damage or signs of forced entry.

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Officers responded to the 1100 block of K Avenue regarding a theft that had occurred overnight. The reporting party said he was working on a remodel and that a plate compactor was sitting up against the house when he left. When he returned on July 12, the compactor was missing, and multiple footprints were visible in the dirt. The reporting party said the compactor is very heavy and would have required at least two people to lift. The investigation continues.

An Anacortes woman reported a dog bite, saying she had been sitting on her porch when her neighbor’s aggressive and ill-trained dog ran out of the neighbor’s apartment. She said she normally goes inside when the dog is out, but she did not notice the open door this time. She said the dog ran up and bit her on the right hip, slightly puncturing the skin. She said she confronted her neighbor about the bite and that he was dismissive about it. The reporting party said she went to Island Health and got a tetanus shot, and she provided a copy of the paperwork. An officer photographed and documented the bite mark. Officers later followed up and contacted the man, who was presented with an Animal Quarantine Notice form. He signed and dated the form and advised that his dog’s vaccines were probably expired. An officer later confirmed that it was expired as of more than a year ago. The dog was aggressively barking while officers were on-site.

Thursday, July 13, 2023

Officers responded to a fireworks complaint in the area of 22nd Street and K Avenue. Officers were responding to a report of a blown-up trash can at Causland Park when a call came out regarding subjects putting fireworks in a port-a-potty at the tennis courts at the address. Officers arrived on scene and located the port-a-potty, which had smoke coming out of its vent. There was still smoke inside when officers opened the door. They observed a blown-up hand sanitizer dispenser and leftover firework debris on top of the toilet lid. Officers documented the damage.