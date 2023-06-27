Police Blotter, June 16 - 22, 2023

Anacortes Police Jun. 27 2023

Anacortes Police responded to several trespass complaints in one day, ending in no arrests, but first-degree trespassing citations.

Friday, June 16, 2023

Dispatch advised of a welfare check in the 400 block of Commercial Ave. The reporting party was identified as a 47-year-old Anacortes man based on cell phone history. He said over the phone that he was trespassed from the premises. Officers escorted the man out, and a representative from the business stated they wanted him charged for trespassing. Officers took him into custody and cited him for first-degree trespassing before releasing him.

An officer responded to a prowler complaint in the 2100 block of Commercial Ave. The reporting party stated that a man was trying to get into the apartment building but hadn’t yet gained entry. She reported that the man had been trying to pull the front door open and tried to get the sliding door open as well. A piece of dowel had prevented the door from fully opening. Officers contacted the reporting party, who showed them the front door that he had been pulling on. She said they had previous issues with the man and that he had been trespassed from the premises June 10 for a period of one year. Officers located the man (the same individual from the above case) and contacted him, citing him for trespass.

Dispatch advised of a removal complaint at an Anacortes bank. The manager reported that a man had entered a conference room and was refusing to leave. Officers arrived and contacted the man from the previous two calls, who eventually left. The manager wanted the man trespassed, and officers completed the trespass notice. The man signed the notice and left voluntarily.

Saturday, June 17, 2023

Officers were dispatched to an agency assist request at the Washington State Ferry Terminal. Dispatch advised that ferry staff had called regarding a man who was drinking in his vehicle and being belligerent toward crew members. The ferry was about 30 minutes from Anacortes, and staff contacted dispatch again when the ferry arrived. Staff were holding the vehicle on the ferry, and the reporting party advised that he was currently sleeping in his vehicle. The responding officers contacted the man and explained the reason for the contact. He was in the process of waking up, and the vehicle was running. The officer requested that he turn off the vehicle exit, and he did so. The responding officer noticed that the man was unsteady on his feet and that his speech was slurred, but he denied drinking that day. A Washington State Patrol trooper arrived and took over the investigation; WSP ultimately took the man into custody.

Sunday, June 18, 2023

Officers responded to a vehicle prowl complaint in the 4900 block of Doon Way. The reporting party advised that his vehicle had been broken into and that money had been taken. The man advised that his vehicle had been rummaged through while parked in his driveway overnight. He said the vehicle’s center console was in disarray and that he had likely left his vehicle unlocked, as there was no damage to it. He said about $20 had been taken. The responding officer documented the case.

Monday, June 19, 2023

An Anacortes man reported that his wife had just been at his residence in violation of a no-contact order prohibiting her from coming within 1,000 feet of his residence. He reported that she had left as he called 911. An officer responded and contacted the man, who provided a written statement documenting the violation. The woman has multiple pending felony and misdemeanor court order violation charges; the responding officer in this case completed and submitted a citation charging the woman with the violation of a domestic-violence no-contact order and submitted it to be served via summons.

Tuesday, June 20, 2023

An officer responded to a reported fraud complaint taking place at a store in the 1700 block of Q Ave. The manager advised that the business had received a fraudulent $100 bill several days prior. The responding officer contacted the manager, who provided the bill. It was obviously fake, displaying the words “United States of Origami.” The manager indicated that she had located three possible transactions during which the bill may have been passed. The manager later called and stated that the store did not wish to pursue charges.

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

An officer responded to a reported catalytic converter theft in the 8800 block of Summit Park Road. The reporting party told the responding officer that he had just recently discovered the catalytic converter missing off an RV, which hadn’t been started in two years. The officer documented the theft, which would cost about $2,000 in parts and labor to fix.

Thursday, June 22, 2023

APD officers responded to a report of a man trying to stab people in a parking lot of an apartment complex near the intersection of 28th Street and R Ave. Officers determined that the 48-year-old Anacortes man was suffering from mental health issues based on previous contacts with him. Upon officers arriving, the man put his hands up and was given verbal commands. Officers noticed bloody superficial cuts on his hands, and at one point he removed a pocketknife from his pocket but put it back when told to do so. He obeyed commands and was ultimately taken into physical custody. An ambulance was summoned to the scene to evaluate him further. Officers investigated the incident and spoke with two women who had been involved. At one point in their interaction with the man, one of the women opened a door and was confronted by him, and he waved a knife in her face about two to four feet away at various points. The other woman stated that she tried to calm the man down, at which point he waved the knife at her. Their neighbor came out and distracted the man with a bat so they could get away. The man was transported to Island Health and declared fit for jail, and subsequently transported to Skagit County jail for three charges of first-degree assault.