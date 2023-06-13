Police Blotter, June 2-8, 2023

Anacortes Police Jun. 13 2023

Anacortes Police responded to several complaints this week about a man bothering local businesses and ultimately arrested him on a drug charge.

Friday, June 2, 2023

An employee at a local restaurant flagged down a Skagit County Sheriff’s Office deputy and reported that a previously banned man as back at the business. The deputy contacted dispatch, and Anacortes officers were dispatched to contact the man at the entrance to the store, where he was soliciting for money to anyone trying to enter. An officer completed the business portion of a new trespass notice for the man, who was not actually trespassed by the business previously. The officer explained the form to the man, who signed it. The man requested a ride to Mount Vernon, and officers provided him with a bus pass to reach his destination.

The man from the previous call was reported to be using a meth pipe and looking into cars at a local convenience store. He had since left, and employees requested trespass if he returned and stole something. Officers later contacted the man and told him not to return to the business.

Officers responded to a report of a man (the individual from the previous two calls) approaching a local grocery store where he had caused issues in the past. Officers had trespassed him from the property the previous day after dealing with him multiple times. Officers arrested the man and found the trespass notice on his person, along with a white crystalline substance. Officers transported the man to jail and cited him for first-degree criminal trespass. The substance tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine. Officers processed it and placed it into evidence and provided the man with an APD drug diversion notice.

The Washington State Dept. of Fish & Wildlife called to request an officer bring bolt-cutters to free a deer stuck in a fence in the 1600 block of Tartan Place. They were successful in freeing the deer.

Saturday, June 3, 2023

The reporting party reported two juveniles had taken a neighbor kid’s bike. When they saw the reporting party, they left the bike behind and left the area. The reporting party returned the bike to its owner. An officer checked the area and could not locate the juveniles.

Sunday, June 4, 2023

An Anacortes woman reported that her vehicle had been prowled sometime overnight and that a pair of cheap sunglasses and a cell phone charger had been taken. She showed the officer footage of the theft, and the officer documented the theft.

Monday, June 5, 2023

An Anacortes man reported an online fraud involving his business. The man advised that his business uses Quickbooks to assist in sending out invoices, which are generally sent out using a generic email address. He advised that he had spoken with a customer who indicated they received an email from a generic email like the ones used previously, requesting that they forego paying via check and requested that the customer pay via PayPal instead. The reporting party advised that the customer had not gone through with this request and instead notified his business. The reporting party advised that although no money was exchanged or lost, he was waiting on a large payment to enter his bank account and that Quickbooks was showing the payment as having been paid. The bank advised that the transaction had not been processed. The responding officer requested that the man monitor this payment to make sure it reached him. The man said he was in the process of contacting all customers who owed money to the business to determine if anybody else had received these fraudulent requests.

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Officers were dispatched via emergency tones to a reported burglary complaint in the 2300 block of Forest Park Lane. The reporting party advised that her ex-roommate, a 53-year-old Camano Island man, had come into her house and threatened her with a hammer. She indicated that he had pushed her. Officers responded and briefly observed a man enter the forest nearby. They contacted the reporting party, who reiterated that the man had a hammer, and that the two had been arguing about money he owed her. She said she walked out of the house to her vehicle and that he allegedly followed her out and continued the argument. She said he raised the hammer up at one point and that she believed he was going to strike her. The reporting party said he then grabbed at her purse, which was slung over her shoulder, and the strap became wrapped around her forearm as he aggressively pulled at it. He then reentered the residence and apparently left out the back door. The officer documented the reporting party’s forearms, observing redness and the beginnings of bruising, consistent with her statement. The responding officer filed charges for first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, and domestic-violence harassment.

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

An Anacortes woman reported a loose dog in the 3400 block of Field Avenue. The officer arrived in the area and located the large dog roaming through several yards. The officer called to the dog, but he moved away. At the same time, an Anacortes woman called to report her dog missing. The officer contacted the woman, who arrived a few minutes later. The dog still refused to approach, and the woman had to slowly sneak up on him and grab the dog to carry him to her vehicle.

Thursday, June 8, 2023

An Anacortes man reported that a woman had tried to push him off his bike on the Tommy Thompson Trail. Officers responded and contacted the man, who said he was riding his bike behind a male and female. He said he told them he was passing on the right, and the woman told him to go around to the left. A verbal argument ensued, and the reporting party said the woman tried to kick him as he passed. He said she didn’t kick him but that he did fall over due to the action. Officers located the woman, who admitted to there being a verbal argument but denied kicking at the man.