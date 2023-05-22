Police Blotter, May 12 - 18, 2023

Anacortes Police May. 22 2023

A reportedly intoxicated 35-year-old Anacortes man was rescued after falling off his dingy in the Guemes Channel.

Officers responded to a medical detail involving the Guemes Island Ferry on Tuesday, May 16, and a potentially intoxicated subject being pulled out of the water. The U.S. Coast Guard requested assistance from APD regarding the incident after it was initially reported as a scuba diving incident. A male subject had reportedly been on a dingy and had struck another boat before being rescued. The responding officer responded to Island Health and spoke with a nurse, who advised that she believed the subject was intoxicated. The man was identified as a 35-year-old Anacortes man, and he told the nurse that he had been out on a boat jumping waves. He said he had a beer and was having such a good time that he decided to have another one. The responding officer believed the man was intoxicated and relayed the information to the Coast Guard.

Here are some other incidents that Anacortes Police investigated this week.

Friday, May 12, 2023

An officer responded to a report of a woman in the restroom at a local resort that she was not a guest of. The park requested she be banned. The officer located the woman walking into the resort office and spoke with staff there. The woman provided her ID, and the resort manager signed the trespass notice. The woman also signed it and was provided a copy.

Saturday, May 13, 2023

Officers responded to a domestic violence complaint in the 1000 block of 27th Street. The line was abandoned, and on callback, dispatch reported that a female voice sounded distressed and said she needed help. The dispatcher had heard a man say, “Stop hurting me” and a woman say, “Get out.” Officers arrived, and the woman reported that the man had just punched the microwave and was bleeding all over. The woman stated there was nothing physical between her and the man. Officers documented the scene and completed a screening form with the woman. Officers placed the man under arrest for malicious mischief with a domestic violence qualifier.

Sunday, May 14, 2023

An employee at an Anacortes grocery store reported the theft of flats of flowers from the business. An officer contacted the manager, who said she had talked to the suspect for 35 to 45 minutes while she was watering plants before the suspect entered the store and bought some canned items. The suspect came out and placed about 33 potted herbs and flowers valued at $3.99 each onto flats. The manager then noticed her walking toward Q Avenue. A cashier confirmed that she had not paid for the plants. The manager said she wanted the suspect charged and banned if she is found.

Dispatch advised of an unoccupied van being contacted by security in the 1000 block of Q Avenue. An officer arrived and contacted a Chehalis man, who said he was just trying to sleep until the morning. The officer advised that security has requested that he be trespassed (banned) from the premises because he was sleeping in the parking lot and had an earlier interaction with staff. The man disagreed with the trespass notice, and the officer advised that he contact management via phone the next day. The man signed his trespass notice and left.

Monday, May 15, 2023

An Anacortes woman called Skagit 911 dispatch and advised of a possible moped accident around F Avenue and 12th Street. She was hesitant to approach the person, as she thought he may be intoxicated. Officers responded and found the moped on its side with multiple personal items spread around the area. They determined that the driver, a 33-year-old Eastsound man, was deceased. Foul play is not suspected. Officers closed 12th Street until just before 8 a.m. The investigation continues.

An Anacortes woman called to report that another woman had just driven past her home in violation of an anti-harassment order. The responding officer confirmed the order, which prohibited the woman in the car from being within 150 feet of the reporting party’s residence. The reporting party said she was in her front yard when the woman drove past. She said the woman tried to cover her face with a blow-up water toy. The responding officer contacted the reporting party at her home and obtained a written statement from her. The officer drove to the suspect’s residence and asked one of her children, who was outside, to get his mother. She would not come out of the residence, and the officer was unable to contact her. The officer prepared and submitted a citation charging the woman with the order violation to be served via summons.

Thursday, May 18, 2023

An officer observed a man sitting on a dirt bike at the intersection of K A venue and 32nd St. with no lights on the vehicle. The officer observed in his rearview mirror that the bike turned west onto 32nd. The officer conducted a traffic stop, and the man said it had been a while and he was just taking the dirt bike for a drive; he apologized for not having lights on it. Dispatch confirmed that his license was suspended and that he had multiple misdemeanor warrants. The officer took the man into custody and completed book-and-release paperwork.