Police Blotter, April 14 - 20, 2023

Anacortes Police Apr. 23 2023

Officers were dispatched on Sunday to a fight at a local bar. The owner reported that there had been a physical fight in the street and that there were guys bleeding. He advised that officers should go to 20th Street. Officers arrived and contacted two subjects, one of whom had blood all over his face. They reported that they exited the bar when two other individuals waved them out. They left, and a fight broke out when they went outside. They did not wish to pursue charges. Officers collected surveillance footage and checked the area for the other men involved but could not locate them.

Here are some other incidents that Anacortes Police investigated this week.

Friday, April 14, 2023

Dispatch advised of a malicious mischief complaint in the 1200 block of Longview Avenue. The reporting party said his driveway lights had been pulled up. An officer responded and located a metal lamp post laying on the driveway. Several solar-powered path-lights had been pulled up as well, with some separated, broken and tossed in flower beds. The homeowner said someone had damaged items in his yard about a month prior but did not know who. He was provided with a case number, and the officer helped reset the light post at the end of the driveway.

An Anacortes man called and reported that his car had been stolen from his residence in the 1100 block of 5th Street. An officer responded, and the reporting party said the car had been stolen overnight. The reporting party’s ring camera showed a vehicle with headlights off; the reporting party said he believed that vehicle was the one stolen from him. The officer completed a motor vehicle theft report.

Dispatch advised of a malicious mischief complaint in the 3700 block of West 11th Street. The reporting party said a brace was missing from a garage, causing the garage to collapse. The reporting party stated that he believed that foul play was involved in the collapse, but there was no evidence of foul play.

An officer spoke to a man on the phone regarding an ongoing issue with juveniles banging on his door and running away. It happened again on April 14, and he had footage of one of the individuals on his doorbell camera. The responding officer emailed patrol officers with the photo for identification and entered it into evidence.

Saturday, April 15, 2023

Dispatch advised of a hit-and-run in the area of 12th Street and M Avenue. The reporting party, an Anacortes woman, advised that her vehicle was hit by a two-wheel scooter. The driver initially stopped to exchange information with the reporting party’s husband, but he fled after admitting he did not have a license or insurance. The reporting party did not wish to pursue charges. No identifying marks or parts could be found at the scene to identify the driver of the scooter.

Sunday, April 16, 2023

An officer was dispatched to a malicious mischief complaint in the 3500 block of D Avenue. The reporting party reported that her residence had been egged overnight. An officer contacted the reporting party, who said this has been an ongoing issue with juveniles riding motorcycles through the complex, as well as juvenile foot traffic. The responding officer collected video of juveniles in the area, as well as photos of the egging.

Monday, April 17, 2023

An Anacortes woman requested a call regarding a fraud in the 2300 block of 17th Street. An officer spoke with her, and she said she woke up with a message about her credit card being declined. She believed her credit card had been stolen from her mailbox. She said she had taken care of the card, but she wanted to let APD know in case other similar incidents come up in the area.

Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Dispatch advised of a vehicle prowl complaint in the 4200 block of Tyler Way. An Anacortes man reported that he had discovered his shoulder bag and contents were missing from his vehicle. An officer reviewed security footage of the business he had been parked at, and where he had suspected the items may have been taken. The footage showed nobody entering his vehicle. The man said he did get a notification saying his vehicle had been entered at about 3 a.m.

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

An Anacortes man reported viewing a possible prowler through his ring camera. An officer checked the property and could not locate anyone or anything out of sorts. Later, the man’s friend called and said he checked the kicker outboard motor on their boat and located a fuel line disconnected and bolts loosened. A third security bolt was all that had kept the motor from being stolen. The reporting parties provided two video recordings of the incident.

Thursday, April 20, 2023

A local store manager called and reported a theft that was captured on video. The video shows two suspects entering the store and walking to the liquor aisle. One of them takes two bottles of tequila and conceals them in his coat. The second suspect can be seen taking another bottle of tequila and concealing it in his jacket. The suspects then leave the store when contacted by the manager. Images of the suspects were distributed to law enforcement for identification.