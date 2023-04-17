Police Blotter, April 7 - 13, 2023

Anacortes Police Apr. 17 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023

An employee at a local church reported a theft of flowers from the planters at the church. The reporting party said someone stole about $30 worth of flowers from the planters at the church, taking about three plants each night over the past two nights. The reporting party requested that the culprits be talked to if they could be identified.

An Anacortes woman reported that her vehicle had been struck while she was in a local store in the 1500 block of Commercial Avenue. She pointed out the damage to the responding officer, who photographed the damage and documented it. The reporting party was provided with a case number for insurance purposes.

There was a report of a “big old grumpy lab” wandering in the area of 10th Street and I Avenue. While checking the area, the responding officer was informed that the dog had returned home to the 1600 block of 12th Street, where its owners put it inside.

There was a report of a possible domestic violence incident in the 1800 block of 22nd Street. A passerby had heard someone cry out in pain and heard a loud thud, but they did not report hearing an argument. Upon arrival, the responding officer determined that a juvenile had stubbed his toe.

Saturday, April 8, 2023

APD officers were dispatched to an assault in the 1600 block of Seventh Street. A 26-year-old Anacortes man reported that he had been assaulted by a 54-year-old Anacortes man. The parties were separated, and the owner of the house on the property said he knew of no assault. He did say he knew that the suspect and a woman were staying in a trailer behind the house. The responsible officer on this case spoke to the victim and observed fresh blood marks on his forehead. He said the suspect had punched him in the head for no reason. The suspect was booked into jail for multiple warrants and for fourth-degree assault related to this case.

Sunday, April 9, 2023

Dispatch advised that a man had called 911 to report a boat collision that had occurred in Cap Sante Marina the day before. He reported that he is the caretaker of a boat that is moored there. He said a boat had been trying to dock in the marina and had collided with the boat he is responsible for. The other boat then left the marina. The investigation continues.

An officer was dispatched to a reported theft that had just occurred at a local grocery store. The manager told the responding officer that a man in his early 20s ran out of the store with a six-pack of Corona and a bottle of Jack Daniels. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the man. The investigation continues.

Monday, April 10, 2023

Dispatch advised of a malicious mischief complaint in the 3500 block of Oakes View Lane. The reporting party advised that some sort of projectile had just broken through a second-story double-paned window. Officers contacted the man at the front of his residence, and he advised that while settling down for the evening, he heard a loud crack in the bedroom and saw glass shards on the windowsill. He had located the projectile, which was a slingshot ball bearing. The damage was estimated at $750, and the reporting party said he would pursue criminal charges if the suspect or suspects can be identified.

Tuesday, April 11, 2023

An officer was dispatched to a fraud complaint in the 1300 block of Commercial Avenue. The reporting party told dispatch that the store at the address had received a fake $50 bill. A customer had paid using a $100 bill and received $50 in change. That customer later reported that the $50 was fake. The officer was not able to determine if the bill given as change was real or not, as too much time had elapsed since the transaction had occurred. The manager said she would speak with employees about checking large bills at the store the following morning.

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Dispatch advised that a man was requesting a call regarding a vehicle prowl that had occurred in the 2100 block of 25th Street. The reporting party told the responding officer that he had discovered his car had been rummaged through when he entered the vehicle that day. He said someone had already been using three of his credit cards to make purchases in Oak Harbor the same day. The investigation continues.

Thursday, April 13, 2023

Officers were dispatched to a malicious mischief complaint in the 1100 block of Longview Avenue. The reporting party said that two kids had taken and broken a sign from her front lawn. The suspects were reportedly teenage males who left on foot toward N Avenue. The reporting party said she did not wish to pursue charges but stated that the boys could come mow her lawn to pay for the damage if they were located and identified.