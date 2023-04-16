Prescriptions, over-the-counter medications accepted

Anacortes Police Apr. 16 2023

The Anacortes Police Department will host a drug take-back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, as part of the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

This is the first event of its kind this year, with the October take-back yielding more than 28 pounds of unneeded prescription and over-the-counter drugs from community members.

Residents can bring their unneeded medications to the department lobby, located at 1218 24th St., and they will be disposed of properly and securely, ensuring these drugs are not stolen or misused. Prescription and over-the-counter medications are accepted, and drugs don’t need to be in their original packaging or containers. Sharps and needles are not accepted.

If anyone can’t make it to the April 22 take-back, the Anacortes Police Department has a secure drug take-back receptacle in its lobby, open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday. Skidmore Pharmacy on 24th Street and Safeway both have similar receptacles here in town.