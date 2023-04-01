Police Blotter, March 24 - 30, 2023

Anacortes Police Apr. 1 2023

Officers on Wednesday, Mar. 29, completed correction notices for multiple vehicles and RVs parked on T Avenue for parking on city streets for longer than 72 hours. The vehicles and RVs were tagged and marked.

Here are some other incidents that Anacortes Police investigated this week.

Friday, March 24, 2023

Officers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance near M Avenue and 6th Street. A woman called 911 and whispered to the call-taker, and there was a male voice in the background. The female voice said “Stop, stop, stop,” and the line disconnected. Officers responded and found the man and woman. The woman was crying and said the man had thrown her cell phone into the toilet. She showed officers a large bruise on her right wrist, and she said he had slammed her head into the ground. The man said he had been in a physical struggle with the woman to get his phone from her and she had hit him with a TV tray. He did not claim to be injured, and officers could not locate any injuries on his person aside from some bloody scuffs on his hands. The man admitted to throwing a piece of exercise equipment (an ab-roller) at the woman. The woman also told officers that the man had cornered her and held her down while she was trying to call 911, and he bit her on the shoulder. One of the responding officers observed apparently fresh bite marks on the woman’s shoulder. Based on the facts and testimony, officers charged the man with fourth-degree domestic-violence assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

An officer responded to a local marina regarding a malicious mischief complaint. The reporting party showed the officer a motorcycle belonging to a tenant/employee of the marina. The cables leading from the front brake/throttle and clutch had all been cut. The reporting party believed someone was probably trying to steal the handlebars. The officer provided the man with a case number and requested that the owner contact APD when he has an estimated cost to repair the bike.

A 73-year-old Anacortes man reported kids “whooping it up” in the area of the 1500 block of 13th Street. Officers checked the area and could not locate any kids.

Saturday, March 25, 2023

A local store manager contacted dispatch regarding a theft that had just occurred. The manager reported that a man had pushed a cart full of alcohol out of the business without paying. The responding officer checked the surrounding area and then contacted the reporting party, who expressed that “it was a lot” when asked to check the store inventory to determine what was stolen.

Sunday, March 26, 2023

Dispatch advised of a theft at a local grocery store. A male had stolen a bottle of blue raspberry vodka. The manager observed a male on video placing the bottle down the front of his pants before walking out. The man kept walking when the manager tried to contact him. The officer distributed the video and photos to fellow officers for identification.

The owner of a local coffee stand requested contact regarding the ongoing problem with a 35-year-old Anacortes man dumping garbage in the business’s dumpster without permission. Video surveillance footage also showed the man rummaging through an open storage area and stealing small tools and supplies. An officer contacted the man and issued the trespass notice. He refused to sign it but took his copy and acknowledged understanding it.

Monday, March 27, 2023

Officers were dispatched with the Anacortes Fire Department to a possible overdose in the 1900 block of 12th Street. They discovered an 18-year-old Anacortes man and a 17-year-old juvenile passed out. AFD administered Narcan, which they responded to. A baggie was located nearby containing pills with no markings, likely containing fentanyl. The pills were processed for destruction.

Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Officers were dispatched to a burglary complaint in the 2200 block of 30th Street. A woman had heard a loud noise and discovered that her front door had been forced, though no entry was gained. She reported that there was damage to the front door. Officers responded and documented the damage.

Wednesday, March 29, 2023

A local motel manager advised that a tenant had stolen his cell phone and advised that he had video of the theft. Officers responded, and the manager showed them video of the man entering the motel lobby and taking several items from the front desk, stuffing them in his pants. The manager requested the man be removed and trespassed. The man admitted to taking the phone and hiding it next to a parked vehicle. He retrieved it and returned it to the manager, and officers presented him with the trespass notice, which he signed and acknowledged understanding.

Thursday, March 30, 2023

Dispatch advised that an Anacortes man was reporting that his vehicle had been broken into about 20 minutes earlier in the 1500 block of O Avenue. Officers responded and contacted the reporting party. He stated that the subject had been in the vehicle earlier and that he had walked outside to smoke, noticed the man and then began chasing him. An unidentified neighbor had apparently also said his property had been rummaged through. There was no damage to the vehicle, and the man said he didn’t want to pursue charges.

An Anacortes man reported that his parents’ graves had been vandalized at a local cemetery. He said he places flowers on their graves every week and, when he arrived on March 30, he found the statues and lights associated with the graves broken. He requested extra patrols in the cemetery. The responding officer documented the damage and could not locate any other vandalized graves.