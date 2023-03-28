Police Blotter, March 17 - 23, 2023

Anacortes Police Mar. 28 2023

Police and firefighters were called to a camper trailer on fire near the homeless camp on T Ave.

Dispatch advised of a camper on fire in the area of 22nd Street and T Avenue on Saturday, Mar. 18. Officers responded and found a camper trailer associated to a 35-year-old Anacortes man. Officers found the camper trailer fully engulfed in flames, with the fire seeming to come from the inside of the trailer and burning outward. The lack of a personal vehicle associated to the 35-year-old man indicated that he was not in the camper. The Anacortes Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire. He later denied having left anything on that may have ignited the fire.

Here are some other incidents that Anacortes Police investigated this week.

Friday, March 17, 2023

Dispatch advised that an Anacortes man was reporting that his car had been hit sometime during the night. He believed it was somebody backing out of a business in the 2000 block of Commercial Avenue. The damage to the vehicle’s marker light, hood and passenger-side quarter panel totaled to approximately $1,500 to fix. The responding officer provided the reporting party with a case number for his records and photographed the vehicle damage.

Saturday, March 18, 2023

An officer was dispatched to the 1100 block of 37th Street regarding a malicious mischief complaint. The reporting party advised that she found the rear hatch window of her vehicle shattered. A neighboring house had security cameras and agreed to check the footage.

An officer was dispatched to a reported malicious mischief complaint taking place at a store in the 12500 block of Christianson Road. Staff advised that someone had driven away from the gas pump with the pump still in the vehicle. The officer contacted the manager, who provided video of a silver sedan pull up to a pump. The driver pumps the gas and then drives away with the pump still in the vehicle. The vehicle could be seen jerking back before the driver exited the vehicle, removed the pump, and then drives away. The damage to the pump housing and internal components were estimated to cost about $4,000. The officer provided the manager with a case number.

Officers were dispatched to an accidental gunshot to the hand in the 2300 block of Commercial Avenue. The reporting party, a 22-year-old Anacortes man, told officers that he had been getting ready to clear the firearm, racked it to eject the round, and then failed to check if the magazine was inserted, meaning the gun loaded an additional round. Officers observed a trail of blood leading from room to room. The Anacortes Fire Department transported the man to Skagit Valley Hospital. Officers documented the scene.

Sunday, March 20, 2023

An Anacortes man reported a cold vehicle prowl in the 200 block of Haddon Road. The reporting party said someone had gone through his vehicle overnight. A pair of sunglasses valued at about $100 was taken. A neighbor’s surveillance system captured a figure walking down the road toward the victim vehicle and going out of view before reappearing about four minutes later walking in the other direction. There was no damage to the vehicle.

Monday, March 21, 2023

An officer was dispatched to a theft that had just occurred in the 900 block of 11th Street. The reporting party reported that a woman had walked out with a cart full of groceries and abandoned it in the parking lot. The officer arrived at the store and spoke to the manager, who said a woman had walked out with a cart full of groceries. The manager asked for the receipt, the woman said, “Oh yeah,” and then walked away. The groceries totaled to about $286. The officer viewed footage of the reported theft and distributed it to officers checking the area for the woman and to all APD patrol officers in hopes of identifying her.

Tuesday, March 21, 2023

An Anacortes man called to report a cold hit-and-run in the 2000 block of Commercial Avenue. He reported that about $120 in damage to the driver-side mirror on his vehicle. The officer documented the damage and provided the man with a case number.

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

An Anacortes man called to report a hit-and-run that occurred when a vehicle bumped him while he was trying to parallel park downtown. The damage caused to his vehicle was minimal, and the man said he called because he felt it was inappropriate for the other driver to leave.

Thursday, March 23, 2023

An officer was dispatched to the 1300 block of 9th Street regarding a burglary that had occurred overnight. The facility maintenance director and facility chair advised that the shed in the back alley had been burglarized with almost $600 worth of damage. The officer examined the shed and found that one of its doors had been pried off at the hinge area, breaking the plastic hinges. An officer provided them with a stolen property form for completion.