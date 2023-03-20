Police Blotter, March 10 - 16, 2023

Anacortes Police Mar. 20 2023

Two incidents were reported in the vicinity of the homeless encampment along T Ave, near 28th St. One a public health complaint.

Friday, March 10, 2023

A 39-year-old Anacortes man called requesting contact regarding people using his dumpster without permission in the area of 28th Street and T Avenue. Upon contact, the responding officer determined that the dumpster was provided for transient use on T Avenue. The reporting party informed the officer that he found boat parts in the dumpster and believed that local businesses were putting their garbage in his dumpster. The officer suggested contacting the company that had provided the dumpster regarding getting a lock on the dumpster.

Dispatch advised of a public health complaint in the area of 28th Street and T Avenue. The reporting party informed the responding officer that he had just witnessed someone dumping their holding tanks in the street. He had photographed the trailer and advised that the photo showed the license plate and the male subject who was dumping the tank. When the officer contacted him, the 39-year-old Anacortes man (the reporting party in the above call) denied dumping the trailer into the street, even as the officer showed him the reporting party’s video of it. He said it was legal to do because it was just water and biodegradable detergents; the officer showed him the RCWs prohibiting such dumping. The man was cited for discharge of polluting matter.

An Anacortes woman contacted dispatch and requested phone call from an officer regarding a fraud complaint. She said she had been contacted on LinkedIn regarding a job opportunity. The process was strange, and she never spoke to anyone directly. She filled out a job application and provided her personal information. The company requested that she send them a MacBook and an iPhone so they could add software. The reporting party purchased a phone and a laptop and sent them to the company, which subsequently asked her to deposit a check into her bank account via an ATM. At that point, she realized it was a scam and contacted her bank and a credit bureau. She advised that she rescinded the employment offer, and the respondent simply replied, “Okay.” The responding officer provided a case number and documented the case.

Saturday, March 11, 2023

An Anacortes woman reported that she had parked her truck around noon and discovered damage to the driver-side door and cab about two hours later. The responding officer documented the scene and checked the area for suspect vehicles and cameras.

Officers were dispatched to a reported disorderly complaint taking place at a bar on Commercial Avenue. The reporting party advised that a man had slammed and broken the door to the business, and she believed it was intentional. The officer arrived and was advised that the door had been fixed with no monetary loss. The business just wanted the man banned. The responding officer proceeded to the man’s residence and contacted the 70-year-old Anacortes man, who advised that there had been a disagreement between him and the staff after he pulled up a chair and blocked the fire lane in the business. He said he closed the door firmer than he normally would have and noted that the employee had followed him out and accused him of breaking the door. The officer explained the trespass notice, and the man signed it.

Monday, March 13, 2023

An Anacortes man reported that someone had hit his vehicle while it was parked in the 2700 block of Commercial Avenue. The responding officer contacted the man, who said he had parked his vehicle and then returned to find approximately of $3,500 of damage to the front left quarter panel and door. The officer documented the damage and noted that the hit-and-run in case 1576 may have occurred around the same time.

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

An officer was dispatched to a report of a cold vehicle theft in the 12400 block of Reservation Road. The reporting party said he was not sure exactly when the vehicle went missing. The responding officer documented the case.

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

An Anacortes woman reported that her electric bike had been stolen from her garage. The woman described the bike, and the responding officer checked for leads.

An Anacortes woman reported losing her wedding ring valued at $20,000 at the Fidalgo Pool. She said she believed she left her wedding ring in the shower after swimming the previous day. She said she had already searched in the usual places and was pretty sure she left her ring in the showers. Later in the day, the reporting party called to report that her ring had been found at the pool.

Thursday, March 16, 2023

A crane operator in the area of 34th Street and V Place had accidentally damaged his own vehicle. The caller was a passerby and was instructed to keep the roadway clear.