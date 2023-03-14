Po0lice Blotter, March 3 - 9, 2023

Anacortes Police Mar. 14 2023

In an unusual case, a motor theft suspect was located because he left his wallet at the scene.

Officers were dispatched on Sunday, March 5, to a reported taken motor vehicle complaint in the 2800 block of Commercial Avenue, the reporting party, a restaurant employee, advised that someone had stolen his pickup truck just prior to the call. He also indicated that the potential suspect had left his wallet in the restroom. The wallet contained identification for a 37-year-old Anacortes man. The reporting party told officers that he was working his shift and had left his vehicle in the parking lot unlocked with the keys in the ignition. He said an individual pulled up to the drive-through shortly before the 911 call and asked a staff member if they had his wallet inside. The person then left the drive-through in the truck, and the reporting party realized that the truck was actually his. The truck was eventually recovered unoccupied with nothing missing. The suspect was arrested on a separate case, and denied having taken the truck, as he stated he does not drive. He did state that he knew what the owner looked like. The investigation continues.

Here are some other cases Anacortes Police investigated this week.

Friday, March 3, 2023

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of T Avenue for a report of a domestic dispute. An anonymous reporting party advised that the boyfriend of the woman living at the address was not supposed to be there but was on-site anyway. While the protected party initially denied that the man was in the home, it was eventually discovered that the 36-year-old Anacortes man was in the residence. The man was taken into custody and transported to jail for violation of a no-contact order.

A 63-year-old Anacortes man reported a theft of property that occurred in 2021. He advised that 20 to 30 items had been stolen and that he had a list of the items. An officer called the man, and he informed the officer that he was working on his parents’ estate so he could sell the house. He discovered that there were pieces of his parents’ silverware missing. The officer documented the theft.

Saturday, March 4, 2023

An officer was dispatched to a report of a flat trailer that was taken from the 7600 block of Highway 20. An employee at a business reported that the owner’s trailer had been taken sometime within the past three hours. The owner signed the trailer as stolen, and it was eventually recovered by the Tulalip Police Department.

Sunday, March 5, 2023

A passerby reported that a window in the 900 block of 10th Street was broken. An officer responded and documented the scene, noting that the exterior pane of the window was shattered with a hole approximately one foot in diameter. The officer left contact information for the business.

Monday, March 6, 2023

An officer was dispatched to a hit-and-run call that had happened the morning of March 6. The reporting party said he had been parked in the 2000 block of Commercial Avenue and had returned to the vehicle to find dents and scratches on the passenger side rear door and quarter panel. He also found what appeared to be pieces of broken taillights on the curb under the new damage. The reporting party believed someone had backed up from a nearby parking space and hit his car. He provided the officer with the taillight pieces, and the officer documented the damage.

The reporting party reported seeing that someone had written “send help” in the sand at the beach near the Guemes Channel trailhead. The officer located the message in the sand and noted that it appeared to have gone through at least one tide change, and there was nobody around. The officer obliterated the message to prevent further calls.

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

The reporting party reported a theft that had occurred a couple of days ago. He reported that his granddaughter had parked at work and found that her car would not start due to gas being siphoned out of it. The officer documented the report, and extra patrols in the area were requested.

Officers were dispatched to a reported malicious mischief complaint in the 1100 block of 27th Street. Two subjects were reportedly spray-painting a building with yellow spray paint. Officers apprehended one of them, who said he didn’t think it was a big deal because the house was abandoned. Officers cited him with third-degree malicious mischief.

Thursday, March 9, 2023

An officer was contacted in the 3200 block of T Avenue by an associate of a nearby business. The reporting party informed the officer that the battery from a company vehicle had been stolen overnight. The officer responded and was shown the truck, which was missing the battery from the passenger-side frame rail. Security surveillance video showed two subjects in the area of the truck the previous evening. The owner advised that he would pursue charges if a suspect could be located.