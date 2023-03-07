Police Blotter, February 24 - March 2, 2023

Anacortes Police Mar. 7 2023

Friday, February 24, 2023

An officer was dispatched to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Highway 20 near Christianson Road. The reporting party, a 62-year-old Oak Harbor woman, reported that a pickup had struck her vehicle from behind, pushed it into a third vehicle and then fled westbound. Officers responded and spoke to the reporting party, who showed the officers the damage to her vehicle, which involved a cracked bumper. The investigation continues.

Saturday, February 25, 2023

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with an expired registration. The officer contacted the driver, A 49-year-old Anacortes man, and discovered that his driving status was suspended in the third degree, with a hit-and-run warrant out of Mount Vernon. The officer placed the man under arrest and cited him for third-degree driving with a suspended license and completed a book-and-release form for the warrant. The man was released from custody.

Sunday, February 26, 2023

There was a report of a fire at a residence in the 900 block of 35th Street. Officers arrived and located the residence, finding it with heavy smoke coming out of all sides of the structure with no flames visible. Officers began getting people away from the structure. One of the responding officers located a man who was attempting to put the fire out with a garden hose and got him away from the structure. The Anacortes Fire Department established a command post and APD cleared the scene.

An officer was dispatched to a report of a vehicle’s window that had a rock thrown through it in the 800 block of 29thStreet. An officer arrived and spoke with the owner, who showed that the passenger-side front window had been shattered, with a baseball-sized rock lodged between the driver’s seat and the door. The investigation continues.

Monday, February 27, 2023

Dispatch advised of a vehicle prowl complaint in the 900 block of 23rd Street. The reporting party advised that he had security video of the prowl from over the weekend. The video showed a man trying the door handles of parked vehicles in the location’s parking lot. No vehicles were entered, and no property had been damaged, but the owner of the business wanted to report the crime because these kinds of cases were making business difficult.

Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Dispatch advised of a fraud complaint at a local convenience store. The cashier requested a call regarding someone using a fraudulent $5 bill. She believed that this involved the same suspects as a previous APD case. The officer responded to the location and reviewed surveillance video of a subject attempting to pay with two $5 bills. The clerk noticed that the bills were fake and handed them back to the suspect. The suspect did not take the item and no transaction was made. The investigation continues.

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

An officer was dispatched to a vehicle prowl complaint in the 1100 block of 27th Court. An Anacortes woman reported that, sometime overnight, her vehicle had been rifled through. She stated that items were shuffled around inside and that she was missing a battery pack valued at $120. She reported that the vehicle was locked, but there was no evidence of damage indicating a forced break-in. The reporting party was encouraged to call back if she discovered other items missing or if suspect information could be developed.

Thursday, March 2, 2023

An officer was dispatched to a local business regarding a vagrancy complaint. The manager reported that a woman has been camping in an outdoor portion of the building and that they had noted an increase in theft and littering since she arrived. The manager signed a trespass notice, and an officer contacted the woman, who was sleeping in the alley. She signed the notice and stated that she understood, but she denied that she had been the cause of any of the noted issues. The officer provided both parties with their copies of the trespass notice.