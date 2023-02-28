Police Blotter, February 17 - 23, 2023

Anacortes Police Feb. 28 2023

In this week's Police Blotter, Anacortes Police arrested and charged a man with reckless driving after clocking the driver at 80 miles per hour on Commercial Ave.

Friday, February 17, 2023

An officer was driving north on Commercial Avenue in a 30 mile-per-hour speed zone and observed a vehicle approaching that appeared to be traveling very fast. In the 1700 block of Commercial Avenue, the vehicle was clocked by radar as driving 78 miles per hour. When the vehicle passed the officer, the speed was locked at 80 miles per hour. The officer followed the car to Highway 20, watching the vehicle travel at about 75 miles per hour in a 55 mile-per-hour speed zone and make several unsafe lane changes. Officers contacted the 22-year-old Big Lake man at a gas station on Christianson Road. An officer ordered him out of the car, and he complied. As he opened the car door, a can containing an alcoholic beverage fell out of the man’s truck. Officers arrested the man for reckless driving. The investigation continues.

There was a report of three chickens that were abandoned near Heart Lake. The responding officer located three Lavender Orpington-type chickens near the trail. They were friendly, and the officer fed them. The officer spoke with a volunteer with Skagit Animals In Need, who advised they could have a volunteer attempt to capture the chickens.

Saturday, February 18, 2023

Officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the 900 block of Commercial Avenue in reference to a report of subjects stealing items from a blue clothing donation bin. Officers contacted a 31-year-old Anacortes man and a 40-year-old Anacortes woman. The woman advised that she had not taken anything from the donation bin. The responding officers observed a garbage bag of what appeared to be clothing on the floor of the vehicle associated with the pair. The man claimed the items were his and that they had not been taken from the donation bin. The woman claimed that they were making donations of their own. The manager of the store associated with the parking lot requested the two be banned from the premises, and the officers completed trespass notices for the pair.

There was a report of a boat on fire in the area of 31st Street and R Avenue. It was determined to be someone starting a boat as part of maintenance work. There was no fire.

Sunday, February 19, 2023

Officers were dispatched to the area of 41st Street and M Avenue in reference to a call that was initially received only with GPS coordinates in which arguing could be heard and a woman was crying in a background with a man repeating “get out.” Based on the information given by the 23-year-old Anacortes man and the 22-year-old Puyallup woman, officers arrested both parties. The man was charged with third-degree assault following a physical altercation as officers attempted to place him into custody, and the woman was charged with fourth-degree domestic-violence assault.

Monday, February 20, 2023

Dispatch advised of a theft complaint in the 1800 block of Highland Drive. The reporting party advised that overnight or possibly that morning, someone stole the license plate and backup camera to his camper and did some damage to a light fixture on the camper. He completed a form for the license plate stolen from his travel trailer, and an officer listed the plate as stolen.

Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Dispatch advised of a theft complaint in the 3000 block of T Avenue. A business owner reported that two of his barrels were missing. He stated that he noticed two blue 55-gallon drums nearby that matched the ones that were missing from his business. Officers responded and asked a man nearby about the drums. He said he had borrowed them from two other individuals. One of those individuals spoke with officers and said they had purchased the drums from Oak Harbor and did not believe that they were stolen from the reporting party’s business. Officers photographed two of the drums, and the reporting party said they were not his.

Wednesday, February 22, 2023

An officer was dispatched to a fraud complaint. A 68-yearold Anacortes man reported that he had contacted an online vendor over an issue with an item and a payment of $20. When doing so, he found a website he believed to be related to the vendor. He called, and they advised that he would need to verify his accounts by putting money into them. Through the information the reporting party provided the other site was able to complete several transactions through his bank account to them. They then talked the man into sending them about $7,000 worth of cryptocurrency before he realized it was a scam. The cryptocurrency app advised that there was nothing they could do. His bank agreed to cancel the transactions on his account before they went through. The bank advised that it would handle the matter through its fraud department.

Thursday, February 23, 2023

Dispatch advised that a 49-year-old Anacortes man was reporting that a subject had walked up to him and was trying to start a fight. A verbal altercation could be heard in the background of the call, and the reporting party advised that the other party, a 56-year-old Camano Island man, was smashing up his tent. Officers arrived, and the reporting party said the other man had been shaking his tent, and the reporting party said he had thrown a can of soup at the other man’s vehicle, causing about $100 in damage. Another man told the officers that he had witnessed the altercation and that the Camano Island man had knocked on the reporting party’s door to try to talk to him, and the reporting party had thrown a can at the vehicle. This was followed by yelling. An officer arrested and cited the reporting party for third-degree malicious mischief and for a separate warrant for the same charge. He was taken into custody and transported to APD before being advised of his upcoming court date and released.