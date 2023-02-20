Police Blotter, February 10 - 16, 2023

Anacortes Police Feb. 20 2023

A 63-year-old Anacortes man was charged with first-degree attempted assault and harassment after a report of a woman being threatened with what looked like a handgun.

Dispatch advised of a threatening call at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of 27th Court on Thurs., Feb. 16. The reporting party reported that she had a man pointing a gun at her, and she said she had the incident on video. Officers responded and contacted the woman, who showed the mobile phone video of an older man walking toward her while she was sitting in her car. The man had his left arm raised, and he was holding what looked like a dark-colored pistol with his pointer finger inside the trigger guard. The officer recognized the man as a resident of the complex. Officers contacted the 63-year-old Anacortes man via phone and asked him to come out. Officers were waiting outside and gave him verbal commands to lay down, which he followed. Officers placed him in handcuffs. The woman went over the incident with the responding officer, stating that he had exited his residence and flipped her off while she was sitting in her car playing music. She said he pointed the gun at her, walked to the car and started knocking on the window. She stated that he walked away when she wouldn’t open the window. The reporting party said she wanted to press charges; she said she felt she was going to die and the video was going to be proof of who killed her. She completed a written statement. Officers completed a search warrant and searched the man’s apartment, finding a multiple BB/pellet pistols. The man was transported to Skagit County jail following an assessment at Island Health. An officer completed booking paperwork charging the man with first-degree attempted assault and harassment (threats to kill).

Friday, February 10, 2023

The reporting party advised of a pile of possibly stolen mail located in the Whistle Lake parking lot. Upon arrival, the responding officer found several pieces of mail intended for addresses located in Skagit County. The officer collected the mail and returned it to the post office.

Dispatch advised of a removal complaint at a motel in the 5300 block of Ferry Terminal Road. The reporting party reported that subjects had locked themselves in a room and were not supposed to be there. Officers responded, and the manager advised that a man had left in an SUV, and a woman had left on foot heading toward the state ferry terminal. The manager provided a photo of the woman, who was carrying a pillow and multiple bags. The manager requested trespass. The woman was located nearby down the road and was identified as a 37-year-old Friday Harbor woman. She declined to identify the man she had been at the motel with, and she signed her trespass notice.

Dispatch advised of a disorderly at the intersection of R Avenue and 22nd Street. The reporting party advised that a man was yelling at him to take down his signs, which were for a city-permitted event. He advised that the man who was yelling about the signs was associated to a vehicle that was blocking traffic. Officers responded, and the man said he had been contacted by an aggressive older man, who wanted the signs removed from the property, and a heated verbal exchange occurred. The reporting party advised that during this argument, the man grabbed his wrist and attempted to grab his phone out of his hands. Shortly after that, another officer advised via radio that he was contacting the older man in a parking lot in the 900 block of 11th Street. Officers determined that they had developed probable cause to charge the man for fourth-degree assault. The man advised that he owned many properties near the signs, and that they are not permitted to be posted. He denied grabbing the reporting party’s wrist and reaching for the phone. He was cited for fourth-degree assault, advised of his upcoming court date and released from custody.

The reporting party had questions about part of a sectional couch covered in pink paint that someone had dumped in the alley behind her house next to her garbage cans in the 1100 block of Sixth Street. The responding officer advised the reporting party to contact the city public works department to ask for assistance in picking up the couch.

Saturday, February 11, 2023

An officer was dispatched to a report of graffiti in the 1000 block of 20th Street. An officer responded and contacted the reporting party, who lives on-site. The graffiti appeared to have been done using a marker. The officer documented the graffiti and provided the reporting party with the case number.

There was a car on fire at a fuel station in the 12500 block of Christianson Road. The fire was under control prior to officer arrival.

Sunday, February 12, 2023

Officers were dispatched to a report of an assault at Storvik Park. The reporting party, a 63-year-old Anacortes man, reported that a man had punched him in the face. Officers contacted the reporting party, who was holding his right ear, which had some minor bleeding but was not overly injured. He reported that he was minding his own business in the park and then the other man had walked over, yelled at him to leave, swore at him and then punched him in the face, unprovoked, with a closed fist. The reporting party informed the officer that he is neighbors with the man’s daughter and that he had obtained a court order against her, causing a dispute between the parties. He suspected that the man was angry at him due to these events. The suspect later told the officer that he had been confronted by the reporting party and had been shoulder-checked by him. The suspect was charged with fourth-degree assault and informed of his court date.

Monday, February 13, 2023

Dispatch advised of a disorderly complaint in the 1100 block of 27th Court. The reporting party stated that a man got very aggressive with the reporting party and had lunged at her in front of her daughter. Officers responded and located a man matching the description provided by the reporting party. He had misdemeanor warrants for unattended hit-and-run and third-degree driving with a suspended license. Officers contacted the 59-year-old Anacortes man, who said he was upset because his neighbor had parked too close to his vehicle so he could not open the driver-side door to get in, so he yelled at her. He denied that anything physical had occurred. Officers arrested the man for his warrants and completed book-and-release paperwork at the police department. The reporting party was provided information regarding how to obtain a no-contact order.

A business in the 900 block of Seventh Street reported graffiti on an electrical box behind the building. An employee stated it looked like a marker was used, similar to the graffiti in previous cases.

Dispatch advised of an accidental discharge gunshot wound in the 1000 block of 29th Street. The victim had checked himself into Island Health. An officer contacted the man, who advised that he had been in the process of cleaning his handgun when it “slam fired” and shot a full-metal jacket round into his lower-left palm. He told the officer that the round had exited his hand and lodged in the lower section of a bookshelf in his room and did not exit the building. He advised that it was an accident. He agreed to let officers into his home once he was released from the hospital.

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

An officer was dispatched to a vehicle prowl complaint in the 1600 block of 26th Circle. The reporting party reported that sometime overnight, the front passenger side window of her vehicle was broken out. She reported that her vehicle appeared to have been rifled through, with the center console and glove compartment left open. The reporting party said she does not keep anything of value inside her vehicle. She was provided with a case number and instructed to call back if she discovers anything missing.

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Officers initiated a traffic stop on two motorcycles eastbound on 41st Street in the area of Mount Erie Elementary School. Officers contacted three juveniles and impounded the one of the dirt bikes they were riding.