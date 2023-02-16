Officers arrest man after report he brandished weapon

Anacortes Police Feb. 16 2023

Anacortes Police arrested a 63-year-old local resident after reports of a man waving gun around.

Just after 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, Anacortes Police Department officers responded to a report of a man pointing a gun at the reporting party at the Harborview Apartments on 27th Street.

Officers were able to utilize on-site video to identify the suspect as a 63-year-old Anacortes man. Officers determined they had probable cause to arrest the suspect, and he was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation continues, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.