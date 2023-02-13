Police Blotter, February 3 - 8, 2023

Anacortes Police Feb. 13 2023

Friday, February 3, 2023

Dispatch advised of a welfare check at the intersection of T Avenue and 6th Street, where a man advised that another man was passed out in a vehicle for an hour and a half near an RV known to possibly deal drugs. Officers responded and observed a man slumped over the front driver’s seat of an SUV with a small clear bag that appeared to contain a crystalline substance on his lap, which the officer believed to be methamphetamine. The officer contacted the man and asked that he step out of the vehicle, and then asked what the substance was. He said it was “clear,” a common slang term for methamphetamine. The officer secured the bag and confirmed the man’s identity. The officer completed a warning for possession of a controlled substance and an APD drug diversion notice before transporting the evidence back to the APD and testing it. It returned presumptive positive for methamphetamine and was documented and submitted into evidence.

The reporting party advised that an unknown man rang their doorbell just before 1 a.m. and stood in the driveway after doing so. An officer checked the area but was unable to locate anyone.

Saturday, February 4, 2023

Officers were dispatched to a fight in the 4200 block of Glasgow Way. A 71-year-old Anacortes woman reported being woken up by loud yelling coming from next-door. She advised that she could hear two men yelling and that one had just said “You just tried to stab me.” She said the house went quiet when she called 911 and that she had not heard anything further. Officers responded and could see at least one man on the second-story porch at the front of the house. The 24-year-old Anacortes man advised that the argument had been verbal only. The other individual, a 24-year-old Sedro-Woolley man, confirmed that the argument was only verbal. Both admitted do drinking too much and then arguing about issues they had in the past. They denied saying anything about stabbing anyone. They assured the responding officer that they were done drinking for the night and intended to go to sleep. Officers cleared the call, but the responding officer stayed in the area for a bit but did not hear any further noise coming from the residence.

Sunday, February 5, 2023

Dispatch advised of a burglary complaint in the 3800 block of Sutton Place. The reporting party, a 38-year-old Anacortes man, reported that his garage door had been left open the previous night and that two electric scooters had been taken. He advised that he had realized that his daughters had left the garage doors open. An officer responded to the residence and viewed footage showing two males entering the garage and taking the scooters. The officer logged the video into evidence.

Monday, February 6, 2023

A 22-year-old Anacortes man reported that sometime over the weekend someone had vandalized his apartment door. He said he had been home all weekend and had not heard nor seen anything. An officer responded to the location and observed ink from what seemed to be a marker, depicting a symbol. The officer documented the malicious mischief.

A 52-year-old Anacortes man advised that his wife’s vehicle had been prowled overnight at their residence in the 3600 block of West 7th Street. When she had come out that morning, she noticed that it appeared as though her vehicle had been rummaged through. The man said there was no damage to the vehicle and the only item missing was his wife’s work badge. The couple said they wanted APD aware of what had happened and that if a suspect was identified, they would like to pursue charges.

February 7, 2023

An officer was dispatched to a report of a man walking out of a local grocery store without paying for a bottle of whiskey and some fire logs. The officer responded and confirmed that the man did not pay and walked out of the store. Officers determined that the man had no prior local involvements with police. When the officer spoke to the man via telephone and explained the situation, his response was, “You have got to be kidding me. What do I do?” He said that he was in the store and had gotten off the phone with a work emergency when he had walked out of the store without thinking. He asked if he could return to the store to pay for the items. The store manager said she would allow him to pay for them.

Wednesda7, February 8, 2023

At about 12:15 p.m., APD officers responded to a motor vehicle accident at Rosario Market in the 3100 block of Commercial Avenue. A 72-year-old Anacortes woman reported that she had accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake pedal while attempting to park. She lost control of the vehicle, and it collided into the storefront, striking and injuring a customer inside the store. The customer, an 84-year-old Anacortes man, was transported to Island Health. Officers did not observe any signs of impairment, and the woman voluntarily consulted to a preliminary breath test, which did not indicate the presence of alcohol on her breath. She was cited for second-degree negligent driving.

Thursday, February 8, 2023

Dispatch advised of a fraud complaint in the 3600 block of West 8th Street. The reporting party, a 32-year-old Anacortes woman, advised that she had mail stolen recently and that she had been in contact with the post office to collect her mail and that this issue had since been resolved. However, she was expecting a credit card and had been notified by her financial institution of a suspected fraudulent charge for $1,000 that had occurred in Oak Harbor. She said the transaction had been credited back and that no money had been lost. The woman agreed to supply transaction details when she received them. The investigation continues.