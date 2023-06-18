Ham Radio Operators Field Day set for Saturday

Anacortes Now Jun. 18 2023 Jun. 18 2023

Ham radio operators from the Skagit Armature Radio Emergency Communications Club (SARECC) in Anacortes will be participating in a national amateur radio exercise from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm on Saturday, June 24 at Seafarers Park.

The event is ARRL Field Day an annual amateur radio activity organized since 1933 by ARRL, the national association for amateur radio in the United States.

11am, Children will receive Morse Code Keyers until they are gone

Fox Hunt, think ham radio version of geocaching

1pm, There will be a drawing for three FRS radio kits of two radios each, you must be present to win

Hams from across North America ordinarily participate in Field Day by establishing temporary ham radio stations in public locations to demonstrate their skill and service. Their use of radio signals, which reach beyond borders, bring people together while providing essential communication in the service of communities. Field Day highlights ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent, wireless communications network.

Many hams have portable radio communication capability that includes alternative energy sources such as generators, solar panels, and batteries to power their equipment.

“Hams have a long history of serving our communities when storms or other disasters damage critical communication infrastructure, including cell towers,” said Jay Ham, SARECC president. “Ham radio functions completely independently of the internet and phone systems and a station can be set up almost anywhere in minutes. Hams can quickly raise a wire antenna in a tree or on a mast, connect it to a radio and power source, and communicate effectively with others,” Ham added.

During Field Day 2022, more than 26,000 hams participated from thousands of locations across North America. According to ARRL, there are more than 750,000 amateur radio licensees in the US, and an estimated 3 million worldwide

Among the tenets of the Amateur Radio Service is developing and practicing skills in radio technology and radio communications, and even contributing to international goodwill. Hams range in age from as young as 9 to older than 100.

You can find out more about Ham Radio in Anacortes here: SARECC - Ham Radio Emergency Communications - Anacortes, Washington and SkagitAmateurRadio.