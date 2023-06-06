ASF awards scholarships Monday night

Anacortes Now Jun. 6 2023 Jun. 6 2023

These graduating Anacortes High School students were winners Monday night at Anacortes Schools Foundation's annual scholarship ceremony.

Students lined up on stage following the ceremony at Brodniak Hall on the AHS campus.

This year, ASF awarded $356,000 in 149 scholarships. 121 of those scholarships were awarded Monday night.

ASF scholarships are funded by donations from local citizens and small businesses...and by large businesses, too.

The Anacortes Schools Foundation has been funding scholarships since 1982, with more than $3.3 million dollars and 1,715 individual awards.

The scholarships have helped Anacortes students follow their dreams and pursue education after high school.

For more information on ASF, visit their Web site at asfkids.org.