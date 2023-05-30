Construction closes Cap Sante Marina RV park

Anacortes Now May. 30 2023 May. 30 2023

The Port of Anacortes has closed the Cap Sante Marina RV Park, at the north end of the marina, for construction,whic is expected to last until early next year.

View looking northwest from the marina. Port of Anacortes photo.

This construction is part of the larger redevelopment project encompassing the North Basin Upland area, which includes RV park upgrades such as hookups and dedicated restroom facilities, upgrades to the JKL parking lot, and pavement rehabilitation at the east side parking lot.

RV park construction focuses on installing full utility hookups, addressing infrastructure improvements, and enhancing the landscape. Port contractor crews will also build dedicated restroom facilities in the RV park, which will include laundry and shower services for RV park guests.

In conjunction with this project, crews will also renovate the JKL parking lot this summer to improve both the asphalt and concrete surfaces. This fall, construction focuses on pavement rehabilitation of the North Basin parking lot. All elements of construction at the North Basin Upland area are expected to wrap up in early 2024.

In addition to the RV park closure, visitors to the marina this summer can also expect intermittent closures of the JKL parking lot during construction. The North and West Basin parking lots will remain open for the summer.

As the upcoming construction season approaches, look for signage posted around the marina for information about upcoming parking lot closures and check www.portofanacortes.com for updates.