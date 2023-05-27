Kristen Koehler named next ASD Director of Inclusive Services

Anacortes Now May. 27 2023 May. 27 2023

Koehler was selected by the Anacortes School District after a competitive search that included input and participation from staff and families.

Kristen Koehler has been named as the Anacortes School District’s next Director of Inclusive Services, effective July 1, 2023. Koehler has served in several leadership roles, including Director of Student Support at Shanghai Community International School and Copenhagen International School and Director of Special Services with Everett Public Schools.

Koehler has also served as a special education teacher and school psychologist. Koehler also holds Master’s Degrees in Educational Administration and Special Education from the University of Washington, and a Master’s Degree in School Psychology from Seattle University.

Koehler takes over the position from Shannon Gilbert, who has been serving as Inclusive Services Director since 2020. Gilbert will return to a classroom teaching position next school year. This is not a new position; the position oversees many areas, including special education, 504 plans, and counseling. The position was downsized from executive director in the 2020 central office reorganization.

“I am excited to welcome Kristen to our team,” said Superintendent Justin Irish. “Throughout the interview process, she exhibited the technical expertise and experience to manage this complex role. She has a proven track record of team-building, establishing clear systems and expectations, and improving student outcomes.”

Koehler noted how excited she is to join the Anacortes team, as well.

“I am delighted to join the Anacortes School District as Director of Inclusive Services. I have a life-long passion for creating high-quality learning experiences for all students,” said Koehler. “Most importantly, I value the collaborative efforts that create a community of belonging where each student feels valued and supported. During the interview process I was fortunate to speak with staff, parents and community members and I heard this same commitment. I look forward to joining the Anacortes community and helping to shape the future of support programs in the district.”