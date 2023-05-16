Public Works Sets Open House for June 1

Anacortes Now May. 16 2023 May. 16 2023

The City of Anacortes is hosting a Public Works Open House on Thursday, June 1st, 2023, from 9:30am to 3:00pm at the Wastewater Treatment Plant at 500 T Avenue.

This event will provide an opportunity for students and the community to see firsthand the inner workings of the systems and equipment of our city’s infrastructure and meet the experts that make it all happen!

The event will feature a range of activities, including riding in street sweepers and garbage trucks, operating surveying equipment, and watching the City's camera truck crew demonstrate its abilities to view underground pipes.

In addition, attendees will have the chance to use equipment to locate buried pipes and utilities, learn about the stormwater system, and more. The Wastewater Treatment Plant will also be open for tours to illustrate the importance of biology, chemistry, and physics in the processing of sewage waste into water that is nearly drinkable and ready for discharge into the Guemes Channel.

This event is a great opportunity for students and residents to learn more about the infrastructure that keeps our city running and to see the hard work of our dedicated staff.

The Open House event is free and open to the public. We encourage everyone to join us for this exciting event and learn more about the vital work of the Public Works Department.

For more information, please contact Sylvia at 360-299-0953.