Moped rider dies in Anacortes crash

Anacortes Police May. 16 2023 May. 16 2023

Officers closed 12th Street on Monday morning to investigate a crash that killed a moped rider.

At about 5:45 a.m. on Monday, May 15, an Anacortes woman called Skagit 911 dispatch and advised of a possible moped accident in the area of F Avenue and 12th Street. She was hesitant to approach the person, as she thought he may be intoxicated.

Officers responded and found the moped on its side with multiple personal items spread around the area. They determined that the driver, a 33-year-old Eastsound man, was deceased. Foul play is not suspected in this case.

Officers closed 12th Street until just before 8 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.