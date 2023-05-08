Complaints Monday of gas smell in Anacortes

At approximately 8:50 am this morning, the Marathon refinery received odor complaints from the local community.

Matt Gill, Marathon's state government affairs manager, issued a brief statement.

"Based on the complaints, it was suspected that the vessel at our wharf was the likely source of the odors. Marathon employees immediately ceased loading operations at its wharf and deployed air monitoring in the community as a precaution. No harmful readings were detected. The vessel in question will depart the area today and will mitigate the potential odor issue before returning to the refinery in the future. We apologize if our operations were the source of odor this morning. Marathon’s priority remains the safety and health of its workers, the community, and the environment we all share."