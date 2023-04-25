Electric Guemes Ferry Funding Approved by the Legislature

Anacortes Now Apr. 25 2023 Apr. 25 2023

The state legislature has approved replacing the current 40-year-old diesel powered vessel with a new all electric ferry. The ferry is expected to enter into full service by 2025.

This funding is the final piece of the puzzle, allowing the County to move forward with this Skagit County clean energy initiative.

“We are so thankful to our legislative delegation as well as Representatives Fey and Tharinger, and Senator Liias for supporting this project,” said Commissioner Peter Browning, who currently serves as Chair of the Board of County Commissioners. “This project is vital to residents of Guemes Island and has been a long time coming. We’re incredibly excited to begin project construction.”



Commissioner Ron Wesen said, “The M/V Guemes is nearing the end of its useful life and we need to replace it imminently. To have such considerable support from the entirety of our legislative delegation not only to replace the boat, but to replace it with an all-electric vessel is wonderful. We are truly blessed here in the Skagit.”



Commissioner Lisa Janicki said, “The M/V Guemes operates 365 days a year and with funding from the Climate Commitment Act, we'll pull those large diesel motors out of the Salish Sea and provide reliable transportation to Guemes Island.”



Skagit County is represented by the 10th, 39th and 40th legislative districts. The Commissioners have appreciated the work of Reps. Eslick, Gilday, Lekanoff, Paul, Ramel, and Sutherland, and Senators Lovelett, Muzzall and Wagoner. Each had a hand in getting this important project funded and over the finish line. Thank you sincerely!