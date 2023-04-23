Vote: 2023 Anacortes Levy

Anacortes Now Apr. 23 2023 Apr. 23 2023

Don't forget to vote by 8pm Tuesday, April 25. Ballot were mailed our awhile ago and should be postmarked by Tuesday night or delivered to one of the two Anacortes Vote Drop Boxes.

Ballot Box locations:

Anacortes Public Library

(behind library near drive-up book-drop)

1220 10th Street

Skyline Beach Club

6041 Sands Way

The City’s 2016 Comprehensive Plan and strategic plans for the Fire and Police Departments have also recommended higher levels of service, which require additional staff to implement. The City Council identified a levy lid lift as the optimum way to increase revenue to add public safety staffing.

At Anacortes City Council's regular council meeting on December 5, 2022, Council adopted Resolution No. 3103, which places a levy lid lift on the April 25, 2023 special election ballot. If approved by Anacortes voters, Proposition 1 titled "Public Safety Staffing" would add eight firefighters and five police officers.