City proposing small events center next to Depot

Art Shotwell Apr. 9 2023 Apr. 9 2023

The city administration is proposing a small event space on the plaza next to the Depot Arts Center on R Ave.

The plan is in the very early stages and leaves a whole host of questions. City Parks and Recreation Director Jonn Lundsford told the City Council the building would include about 6,000 square feet of cover space that could help fill a gap left by the loss of the Port's Transit Shed at the end of this year.

The proposed building could also be a boon to the Anacortes Farmers Market and give it year-round access to a covered space. Lundsford said the city views the farmers market as an economic incubator in that many people go there, then head over to downtown Anacortes.

Many local groups, including a number of non-profits have, for years, used the Port of Anacortes Transit Shed event space to hold events. The Port has warned the community of the impending close of it's space for years.

The city's very preliminary design would be what is called a Post-and-Pole building of 6,000 square feet, with closeable garage-style doors.

The city administration would like to get the Council to add the proposal to the city's Capital Facilities Plan which would allow the city to seek grants to start a design. Lunsford indicated the city is currently applying to state, county and local funding source.

The city is looking at a potential cost of $800,000.