City Schedules Clean-Up Day

Anacortes Now Mar. 30 2023 Mar. 30 2023

The city has scheduled a general Residential Clean-Up Day for Saturday, April 8, from 9am to 12 noon, where you can take your residential garbage and yard waste to the city's Operations Facility at no charge!

Who: Customers who live within city limits. Verification of residence will be required. Please be ready to show two (2) forms of ID, example: a driver’s license and current copy of a utility bill.

Where: City of Anacortes Operations Facility, D Avenue and 37th Street

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. **Note that we do close our gate at 12:00 p.m. and the line of traffic can sometimes be very long. Please arrive early to ensure you get through the gate before closing.**

What: accepted items are household garbage, furniture, and yard waste.

Sorry – No TV sets, propane tanks, tires, large vehicle parts, hazardous waste, construction and demolition waste which includes large lumber, roofing or concrete can be accepted. **Appliances such as refrigerators and freezers will be accepted for a fee of $54.57. All others such as washers, dryers, hot water tanks will be accepted for a fee of $19.49 and billed to your city account.**

Loads are restricted to one “pick-up load” per customer and may be regulated at the discretion of city staff. Please load your vehicles so that you can unload yard waste first, and garbage second. Also please be aware if towing a trailer, that city employees are not allowed to back your vehicle up to the unload area. You must be able to back your trailer. Thank you!

For information please call the Operations office at 360-293-1921.