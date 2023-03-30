New Anacortes Schools Athletics Director coming next school year

Mar. 30 2023

The Anacortes School District has picked Justin Portz as the next Athletics and Activities Director, effective with the 2023-24 school year.

Portz was chosen from a well-qualified pool of applicants after a rigorous screening and interview process that included staff, coaches, students, SABA representatives, parents, and community members. Portz has served as head football coach and assistant baseball coach with Anacortes High School, and director of operations at Thrive Community Fitness. He has extensive leadership experience after serving more than 27 years in the U.S. Navy.

“We chose Justin for his deep commitment to building a positive culture for all students,” said Superintendent Justin Irish. “He understands how important athletics and activities are to a student’s well-being. His passion for sports, arts, and developing character in our students is evident in every interaction with him.”

Portz was also selected for his ability to think strategically and systematically; he showed strong technical and adaptive leadership skills throughout the interview process.

“I am so honored to be able to take on this role and have an even bigger impact in more students’ lives,” said Portz. “I love coaching, but I also love teaching students valuable life lessons through sport, performance, or art. I look forward to working with our talented team of coaches and advisors to continue to make a positive impact in the lives of all of our students.”

Portz has a Bachelor of Science degree in management from the University of Phoenix, and is pursuing a Master’s degree in Teaching, and Coaching and Athletics Administration.

Portz takes over this role from Erik Titus, who is resigning at the end of the current school year. The district revised the job description prior to replacement. Portz will oversee the athletics and co-curricular programs at Anacortes High School, but will not hold assistant principal duties.