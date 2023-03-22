City sets ceremonial re-opening of Thompson trestle

Anacortes Now Mar. 22 2023 Mar. 22 2023

The City of Anacortes will be celebrating the reopening of the Thompson Trail Trestle and thanking all the people and organizations who made this possible.

The Samish Indian Nation is generously hosting the event at the Fidalgo Bay Resort (4701 Fidalgo Bay Road). The event will run from 2pm to 4pm on Friday, March 31.

Mayor Miller will kick off the event thanking our construction partners; Transpac Marinas, Culbertson Marine and Strandberg Construction. He will also thank the Anacortes Parks Foundation for their leadership in gathering donations from such community partners as the Anacortes Kiwanis Club, Samish Indian Nation, Marathon Petroleum, HF Sinclair Refinery, Skagit County Board of Commissioners, Anacortes Rotary, and the Miller Group Charitable Trust.

Please consider joining the city for this celebration. If you have any questions, please refer them to Jennifer Tottenham at 360-299-1050 or Darby Jordan at 360-293-1918.