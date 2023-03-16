AHS offering college credit: College in the High School

Anacortes Now Mar. 16 2023 Mar. 16 2023

Through a partnership with Skagit Valley College, Anacortes High School is now offering the opportunity for students to be able to earn college credit for completing some of the classes already offered at the AHS.

College in the High School (CHS) is one of three dual-credit options for students, along with Running Start and Advanced Placement (AP). Most of the other high schools in Skagit County participate in the program as well.

College in the High School came about as a response to students looking for more opportunities to earn college credit. Courses are taught at the high school so students have access to more teacher and counselor support. They can also more easily participate in athletics and club activities. Counselor Joyce Binshcus is excited for the new opportunity.

“Having students here on campus means we can follow them throughout the semester and help them if they’re struggling. When they’re at Running Start, they’re on a quarter system, so we don’t even see their grades or know if they’ve even passed until the end of the course when it’s often too late,” she said.

Principal Erin Duez says CHS is more equitable for students because they don’t have to worry about transportation to the Skagit Valley College campus, and any student who has the required prerequisites can enroll. It may end up being cheaper, too, since students don’t have to pay SVC fees.

Teachers who teach CHS must be recognized by SVC as a qualified instructor with the same academic qualifications as required by the college. In addition, AHS course syllabi must align with the course offering that is taught at Skagit Valley College.

There is a tuition fee for CHS classes, but students registered in any of the CHS classes can opt to earn up to 5 college credits or simply to take the class as a high school class. Unlike an AP class where students have to take and receive a minimum score on a test to earn the college credit, in CHS courses, students decide at the beginning of the course if they want to earn college credit. Then they pay the tuition and automatically earn the credit provided they pass the class. Tuition costs between $82 and $200 per course with reduced rates available for any student who qualifies for free or reduced meals.

The following classes will now offer college credit for 2023-24:

Spanish 3

Spanish 4

Honors Religions

Senior Seminar

AP Language and Composition

Math in Society

Duez is especially excited about two new courses: Senior Seminar and Math in Society.

Senior Seminar is a yearlong course that targets students interested in a two or four year university experience. Students will learn about personal statements, entrance exams, completing the FAFSA and college applications and how to access financial and academic resources once admitted to a college.

“We are offering them time within the school day to complete all of the work they’re currently spending hours and hours each week doing at night or on the weekends,” Duez said.

Math in Society is an applied math class that will cover things like personal finance, data literacy and statistics. Duez says it’s such a win for students to be able to earn college credit for this.

Duez received a $20,000 state grant for the school’s dual credit program. She will apply again this summer for more state funding.