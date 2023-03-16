Train derailed on Swinomish Reservation

Art Shotwell Mar. 16 2023 Mar. 16 2023

A BNSF train derailed early this morning on the Swinomish Reservation, just west of the rail bridge connecting the mainland and Fidalgo Island.

The state Department of Ecology reports that they and the Marine Spill Response Corporation responded to the derailment. Ecology's initial report indicated about 5000 gallons of diesel fuel leaked, but that most of it leaked on the land side of the tracks. The spill happened on a berm.

Ecology says one locomotive was actively spilling, while the other two locomotives did not appear to be spilling.

Cleanup contractors have a boom in place along the shoreline, according to an Ecology spokesperson.

The Swinomish Police Department and Fire are also responding. A refinery hazmat team will help with additional oil spill response equipment.

Updated at 8:30am.