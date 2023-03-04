County Tax Statement missing 2022 information

Anacortes Now Mar. 4 2023 Mar. 4 2023

Public school districts in Skagit County are reeling after a line item from the 2022 tax assessment was missed, making it appear as though there was a significant increase from year to year.

“We are getting a lot of calls about the 2023 tax statement,” said Brett Greenwood, Sedro-Woolley School District Executive Director of Business, Operations and Student Support.

According to a press release from the Skagit County Treasurer’s Office, the mistake was due to a software glitch.

“The comparison for residents’ tax distribution from 2022 to 2023 does not include a second line item for local school districts,” according to the release. “The line items for school districts were combined in 2023 giving the appearance of a larger increase than the actual increase.”

The missing line item has resulted in a large number of residents contacting their local districts with concerns.

“This makes it appear that our tax collection went through the roof,” Greenwood said. “In reality, our tax rates actually decreased year over year.”

School districts depend on local taxes to fill the gap between state and federal funding for facilities, programs, and services from voter-approved bonds and levies.

“The 2023 tax statements that were sent out from the County did not include the Enrichment and Operations levy tax amount in the 2022 column giving an incorrect total,” said Valori Vargas, Burlington-Edison School District’s Director of Finance and Operations. “The actual difference between the two years is much less than it appears on the statement.”

The county included a separate piece of paper explaining the missing line item, but it’s apparent from the phone calls and emails school districts are receiving that the correction hasn’t been viewed.

“We appreciate our community’s support of our local levies,” said Mike Sullivan, Anacortes School District’s Executive Director of Finance and Operations. “This is an unfortunate mistake by the County Treasurer’s office.”

Additional information about Anacortes's levies can be found on our website.

