Ferry service to Sydney, BC won't return for years

Art Shotwell Feb. 28 2023 Feb. 28 2023

It looks the Washington State ferry service between Anacortes and Sydney, BC, may not return for another several years.

The Town of Sidney reports it has recently learned that due to a vessel shortage, Washington State Ferries does not expect to be able to resume ferry service between Sidney and Anacortes until 2030.

The ferry service ceased operating in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has not yet resumed due to a shortage of qualified crew and the retirement of several vessels.

“This is difficult news to receive. There are certainly economic impacts for our local business community, which thankfully has shown remarkable resilience in adapting to the changing realities since 2020,” said Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith, in a statement.

“At this time, Council and Town staff are turning our attention to the existing ferry terminal lease and the implications associated with this recent announcement.”

Ferries first operated between Sidney and Anacortes starting in 1922, at first under private ownership, then by Washington State Ferries since 1951. The ferry service grew into a source of tourism for Sidney and the South Island region, and also an important connection between friends and families across the Canada-US border.