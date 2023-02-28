Thompson trestle reopens early

Art Shotwell Feb. 28 2023 Feb. 28 2023

The Tommy Thompson Trestle has re-opened after an arson fire last August forced closure of the 2,000 foot long trestle.

The city Parks & Recreation Department said, "Thanks to the hard work of our contractors-Culbertson Marine, Strandberg Construction and Transpac Marinas, our hardy volunteers and the generous contributions of so many in the community, we are opening the Tommy Thompson trail ahead of schedule."

The statement indicated they would schedule a reopening celebration in the near future to thank everyone for their support.

"Bundle up and enjoy!" the statement added.

The fire last August was the second time the trestle was damaged by arson. A fire in 2009 caused more extensive damage than this last fire.

Fundraising for the recent repairs was organized by the Anacortes Parks Foundation. Major donors included the Anacortes Kiwanis Club, Samish Indian Nation, Marathon Refining, HF Sinclair Puget Sound Refining, Skagit County Commissioners and Anacortes Rotary Club.