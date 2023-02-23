Anacortes School District moving ahead to curb in-school vaping

Anacortes Now Feb. 23 2023 Feb. 23 2023

The Anacortes School District says it is taking on the issue of student vaping, particularly vaping THC, and doing what it can to stop its use.

In a brief statement, the district said it is seeing a growing number of students who are vaping at school.

“We are taking an educational approach, first, before discipline,” said AHS Principal Erin Duez. “We want to get students the help they need to deal with potential addiction, and then deal with this as a discipline issue if needed.”

The district plans to install vape sensors at AHS and AMS. A group of concerned parents and community members have been helping raise funds to purchase the sensors.

“We know this is an issue for many of our students, who may not fully grasp the harmful effects of vaping and THC use. We are doing what we can to deter this behavior,” said Superintendent Justin Irish. “We are also incredibly appreciative of our generous donors who are helping support this effort.”

If you or your student would like help accessing resources, please contact your school’s counseling office or principal.