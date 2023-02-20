Cold weather this week

Art Shotwell Feb. 20 2023 Feb. 20 2023

Brrr, plan on some pretty cold weather later this week.

The National Weather Service indicates that a colder weather pattern is developing in our area, and with that, we could see some late February snow.

If your plans include travel over any of the mountain passes, it is important to plan ahead and be prepared for changing conditions and unexpected closures.

WSDOT has a webpage dedicated to winter driving tips, and the National Highway Transporation Safey Administration has some great information about what to do if you get caught in a winter emergency.

Remember that conditions at your destination may differ greatly from the conditions at home, so know before you go and plan ahead.