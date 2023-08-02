First Friday Art Walks Joins Arts Festival

Anacortes Now Aug. 2 2023

Anacortes' monthly First Friday Art Walk happens this Friday, from 6 - 8pm. We have the locations.

402 Commercial Ave., One Real Estate

ONE Real Estate is showing Charlene Hall’s landscapes. They capture the quality of light and boldness that embodies watercolors. Her Skagit Valley scenes are frequently enigmatic and dreamy. Suzanne Powers’ landscapes are inspired by the Salish Seas and the North Cascade Mountains. You can often find her in the great outdoors with her easel either near her Fidalgo Island studio or exploring the mountains, valleys, and forests of the North Cascades. Come join us for the first showing of the season. Beverages & Snacks provided.

404 Commercial Ave., MoonWater Arts

MoonWater Arts showcases a collection of unique handcrafted works by local and national artists, most of whom are women. Nothing is ever imported. Joanie Schwartz Glass, located in MoonWater Arts, offers classes in the art of glass fusing taught by Joanie Schwartz. The class schedule for September through January classes is now available. Classes fill up quickly and are first come first served. Visit www.joanieschwartzglass.com for more information and to register.

419 Commercial Ave., The Majestic Inn and Spa

The Majestic features Bob Hogan who is a regional acrylic artist/illustrator that lives in Anacortes. His style explores local color while incorporating a slight contemporary edge to landscapes, wildlife and the iconic regional beauty of The Pacific Northwest. Come see all his new pieces.

420 Commercial Ave., Scott Milo Gallery

The gallery features their 8th Annual “Little Gems”, juried small works show with 75 pieces in many mediums by members of Plein Air Washington Artists. Awards are selected by renowned plein air artist, Kyle Ma. Come meet the artists at the reception. Join us each Saturday of August from 11am – 2pm to see demonstrations by Plein Air artists.

1010 5th Street, The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery

Visit the studios above Scott Milo Gallery and see paintings by Cathy Schoenberg, Michael Clough, Jade Roberts, mixed media work by the Dusenbury’s and paintings on paper and prints by Elizabeth Ockwell. Climb the stairs and see exciting paintings, prints and sculptures.

510 Commercial Ave., Adrift

Adrift is showing a collection of work by Anacortes artist, Jill McDougall. Jill’s unconventional art interprets everyday surroundings in dreamlike, surreal ways. Paintings and mixed media pieces capture moods and moments; antique paper, old maps, and prints of found objects add a sense of impermanence and serve as a reflection of constant change and transition.

1004 7th St, Suite 207 Squirrelwerks Studio (Above Burtons)

Squirrelwerks is showing unique jewelry made from upcycled vintage tin by Sandy Will and ceramic art by Beck Ivie. Monthly classes on a variety of arts and crafts are offered. There is an elevator to this 2nd floor suite.

705 Commercial Ave, Trinity Skate

This month Trinity will be featuring several local artists for the Skate Deck art show. The proceeds from the artwork will go to help rebuild the Anacortes Skatepark. Browse our other 10+ local artists.

715 Commercial Ave, Fidalgo Fudge

Fidalgo Fudge is the hub for regional specialty delights. Come enjoy handcrafted fudge by Trista, delicious Lopez Island Creamery ice cream and a cup of espresso with coffee roasted by Moka Joes. Also featuring many other specialty treats.