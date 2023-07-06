Anacortes Galleries open Friday late

Anacortes Now Jul. 6 2023

Head to downtown Anacortes Friday evening for First Friday Artwalk on Friday, July 7th from 6pm – 8pm.

404 Commercial Ave., MoonWater Arts

MoonWater Arts showcases a collection of unique handcrafted works by local and national artists, most of whom are women. Nothing is ever imported. Joanie Schwartz Glass, located in MoonWater Arts, offers classes in the art of glass fusing taught by Joanie Schwartz. The class schedule for October through January will be released the evening of the July Art Walk!! Classes fill up quickly and are first come first served. Visit www.joanieschwartzglass.com for more information and to register.

419 Commercial Ave., The Majestic Inn and Spa

The Majestic Inn proudly exhibits work by Lois Judd for her 11th year in a row. Judd studied Visual Arts at the University, finally working as a high school teacher for many years. Her paintings and mosaics imaginatively honor the beauty of our world through color, pattern, and contrasts.

420 Commercial Ave., Scott Milo Gallery

The gallery welcomes back pastel artist, Amanda Houston. Houston brings her landscapes of the region. Also showing are oils by Jon Bradham, acrylics by Brooke Borcherding, abstract pastels by Kathleen Secrest and fused glass wall panels by Joel and Lori Soderberg. Also featuring a great collection of new jewelry!

1010 5th Street, The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery

Visit the studios above Scott Milo Gallery and see paintings by Cathy Schoenberg, Michael Clough, Jade Roberts, mixed media watercolors by Andrew Parker and paintings on paper and prints by Elizabeth Ockwell. Climb the stairs and see exciting paintings, prints and sculptures.

510 Commercial Ave., Adrift

Adrift is showing a collection of work by Anacortes artist, Jill McDougall. Jill’s unconventional art interprets everyday surroundings in dreamlike, surreal ways. Paintings and mixed media pieces capture moods and moments; antique paper, old maps, and prints of found objects add a sense of impermanence and serve as a reflection of constant change and transition.

1004 7th St, Suite 207 Squirrelwerks Studio (Above Burtons) (New Merchant)

Showing unique jewelry made from recycled vintage tin by Sandy Will and prints by Stella Spring. Also offer monthly classes on a variety of arts and crafts. There is an elevator to this 2nd floor suite.

904 Commercial Ave, Clayhouse Ceramic Studio (New Merchant)

We love working with clay and want to share the fun with you! Pop in and make a mug or bowl or choose from a variety of other easy hand-building projects. Sign up to learn how to throw a pot on the wheel, or enjoy an After School ClayClub, or Saturday Morning workshop. Check out our social gatherings like Claydees Night, ClayDates, or Family Time! No experience necessary.