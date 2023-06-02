Fun for the family at Anacortes Waterfront Festival

Anacortes Now Jun. 2 2023

This weekend's Anacortes Waterfront Festival is a free event that showcases the best of waterfront activities, all at the Cap Sante Marina.

On Saturday, Quick and Dirty Boat Building teams build boats all day and then test their floatability. Register at the gazebo by the Cap Sante Marina’s main office for a free boat ride provided by the Anacortes Yacht Club.

Hands-on children’s activities include building wooden sailboats with Fidalgo Island Rotary, games, making costumes, and more. The Channel of Discovery displays range from canoes and a pirate ship to learning about marine wildlife education and the environment. A great variety of food vendors offer everything from Hawaiian BBQ, shaved ice, cotton candy characters, corn dogs, Thai, Gyros, and more! Relax in the beer garden with live music and sea shanties.

Saturday Entertainment:

Town Crier & National Anthem by Layla King – 10:05a

Singers from LGMusic Studio – 10:15a

Shifty Sailors – 11:15a

Lisa D’Amour & the Love Dealers – 12:25p

The Fentons – 1:50p

The Side Project – 3:15p

Quick n Dirty Boat Parade & Demonstration – 5:00p

Sunday: 10:00am to 5:00pm

Sunday Entertainment:

National Anthem by AHS Seniors Quartet – 10:00a

The Colonel – 10:10a

Collins Beach – 11:20a

A’Town Big Band – 12:45p

Cozmic Sauce – 2:15p

The Atlantics – 3:45p

Boat Rides by AYC: Free, 45-min boat rides brought to you by the Anacortes Yacht Club on both Saturday & Sunday of the festival starting at 10:00am. Sign up for your ride by the Port Building, next to the docks. Spots will fill up quick, so sign up early!