Galleries open late Friday for Art Walk

Anacortes Now Jun. 1 2023

Art is on display this Friday for First Friday Art Walk...We've got a list.

Here are the participting businesses in downtown Anacortes.

402 Commercial Ave., One Realty

Showing works by – Charlene Hall’s landscapes capture the quality of light and boldness that embodies watercolor. Her Skagit valley scenes are frequently enigmatic and dreamy. Suzanne Powers landscapes are inspired by the Salish Seas and the North Cascade Mountains. You can often find her in the great outdoors with her easel either near her Fidalgo Island studio or exploring the mountains, valleys, and forests of the North Cascades. Come join us for the first showing of the season. Beverages & Snacks provided.

404 Commercial Ave., MoonWater Arts

MoonWater Arts showcases a collection of artistic treasures created by local and national artists, most of whom are women. Joanie Schwartz, owner of MoonWater Arts and Joanie Schwartz Glass is a fused glass artist and teacher who teaches many classes onsite at MoonWater. Take a look at the class schedule and secure a spot in one of her numerous classes. You’ll get a chance to work with Joanie to create your very own masterpiece, even if you’ve never worked with glass before.

419 Commercial Ave., The Majestic Inn and Spa

Come see the progress of the lobby renovation and enjoy art by local artists.

420 Commercial Ave., Scott Milo Gallery

The gallery welcomes Anacortes Artist, Cathy Schoenberg with her colorful floral oil paintings. Also showing are oils by Karen Bakke, watercolors by Alex Hollmann, pastels by Christine Troyer, oils by Donna Nevitt Radtke and custom turned wood bowls by Ron Radtke. Check out our new glass, sculptures, tables and excellent jewelry.

1010 5th Street, The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery

Visit the studios above Scott Milo Gallery and see paintings by Michael Clough, Jade Roberts, mixed media watercolors by Andrew Parker and paintings on paper and prints by Elizabeth Ockwell. Climb the stairs and see exciting paintings, prints and sculptures.

904 6th Street, City Hall

Anacortes City Hall features a new 98221 Gallery art show presented by the Anacortes Arts Commission. “Fabulous Fiber Creations” will display Anacortes artists who specialize in the use of types of fiber in their art such as quilts, needlepoint, wearable art and mixed media that contains fiber. The hallways and chambers of City Hall will feature a variety of artists June 1st through December.

1004 7th St, Suite 207 Squirrelwerks Studio (Above Burtons) (New Merchant)

Showing unique jewelry made from recycled vintage tin by Sandy Will and mixed media by Alex Edelman. The new studio will also be offering monthly classes on a variety of arts and crafts.

705 Commercial Ave., Trinity Skate

This month Trinity will be featuring Rachel Muntean. She is showcasing modern art with a splash of color. Come enjoy refreshments and browse our other 10+ local artists.

715 Commercial Ave., Fidalgo Fudge

Fidalgo Fudge is the hub for regional specialty delights! Come enjoy handcrafted fudge by Trista, delicious Lopez Island Creamery ice cream and a cup of espresso with coffee roasted by Moka Joes. Also featuring many other regional treats.

717 Commercial Ave., Ink & Wool

Ink + Wool will be featuring Claire Woofenden, a local multi-dimensional artist who works with mediums from watercolor to oil on canvas. Her work includes landscapes and life drawing. Claire will be joining us for the evening, so come by, say hello and learn a bit more about her artistic process. Ink + Wool also features a large variety of local artists and makers in the store, we have something for everyone! Refreshments will be provided.

904 Commercial Ave, Clayhouse Ceramic Studio (New Merchant)

We love working with clay and want to share the fun with you! Pop in and make a mug or bowl or choose from a variety of other easy hand-building projects. Sign up to learn how to throw a pot on the wheel, or enjoy an After School ClayClub, or Saturday Morning workshop. Check out our social gatherings like Claydees Night, ClayDates, or Family Time! No experience necessary.