Port Announces Summer Concert Lineup

Anacortes Now Apr. 24 2023

The Port of Anacortes has revealed the lineup for their summer concert series at Seafarers' Park.

The Port hosts this free concert series each year to bring our community together and promote great Northwest bands. Throughout July and August, bands will be performing at Seafarer’s Memorial Park on Wednesdays and Fridays from 6-8pm. We are thrilled to bring you a fantastic lineup of bands, and we can’t wait to kick it off with you this July!

2023 Free Summer Concert Series Lineup

July 7: Chris Eger Band and the Powerhouse Horns

July 12: Herding Katz

July 14: Free Rain

July 19: Cascadia Groove

July 21: Davanos

July 26: Ranger and the “Re-Arrangers”

July 28: Point of Sail

August 11: Dusty 45’s

August 18: Victims of Love

August 25: Eden