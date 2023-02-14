Anacortes Library schedules Fantasy Day events

Anacortes Now Feb. 14 2023

Anacortes Public Library will host the return of their annual genre celebration! This year, Fantasy Day will be a day of fun for the entire family, celebrating the fantasy genre and the stories and characters we love. We've got the schedule.

Join library staff and volunteers in costume to test your knowledge of fantasy, show off your costumes, create crafts, and explore the library as you’ve never seen it before. The event willbe on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 2pm to 7pm. The library close its normal services during this event.

Throughout the day there will be special activities, but the entire event is open to all ages.

Introduction to Role Playing (RPG) for Kids and Teens

2:15 – 5:00 pm

Children ages 10 and up can learn how to play games like D&D with experts and try their hand at conquering foes in this quick game of fantasy role play. No prior experience necessary. Sessions will happen once an hour between 2:15 – 5:00 pm in the Library Community Meeting Room. Sessions begin at 2:15pm, 3:15pm, 4:15pm and each game will run for about 45 minutes.

Children’s Crafts and Storytime

Join us in the Dr. Sylvia Maxson Children’s Library, transformed into all things magical, for activities for our littlest adventurers. Create crafty magic, attend a mystical creature storytime, and explore an Enchanted Forest. Wizards, princesses, knights,dragons, unicorns, fairies, pirates, and more are sure to be spotted throughout the day.

Storytimes with special characters including a magical visitor from Middle Earth, a dragon, a gnome, a mermaid, and more will happen every half hour from 2:30 - 4:30 pm

Visit a Wizarding Village

Wave your wand and visit Diagon Alley to try your luck at enchanted jelly bean tasting. Pose in your favorite wizarding finery in front of each shop.

Medieval Archery (Library Edition)

Join library and Parks & Recreation staff for a quick stop in Nottingham to try your hand at archery between the library shelves.

Enter a Magical World Upstairs

Join us upstairs in an enchanted village for pub snacks and activities, including fantasy games and an epic side quest. Find magical creatures throughout the library, try a magic potion from the apothecary, get your fortune told, and be transformed by our face painting artists.

Scavenger Hunts and Mazes for All Ages

Explore the library and find magical spots for photo ops, wander through the hidden hallways of a wizard’s castle to uncover the pages of a mystical spell, collect autographs, and find hidden dragon’s eggs and other surprises in the library to enter to win some of our fabulous prizes donated by local businesses and our community sponsors.

Fortune Telling with Tarot

3:30 – 5:30 pm

Learn about Tarot and perhaps have a reading with our special guest reader. Learn a bit about yourself and this ancient art with reader Kate Clark.

Costume Contest

6:00 pm

For all cosplayers, this is your chance to score tickets to Emerald City Comic Con and other amazing prizes. Enter our costume contest by 6:00 pm and join us at the bottom of the stairs to strut your stuff and let our judges decide. Costumes will be judged for originality, creativity, and must be at least 50% handmade to be eligible. Categories will be for Teens ages 11-18 and Adults. Children and families will have the option to win a prize in a photo costume contest throughout the day.

Prizes & Snacks

Participate in activities all day to win one of the incredible prize baskets sponsored by local businesses and Friends of the Anacortes Public Library.